In a recent episode of Carlos King's podcast, Reality with The King, Princess Love opened up about her past relationship with Floyd Mayweather, shedding light on their dynamic and the challenges she faced.

The conversation offered a candid look at Love's experiences with the boxer, whom she called "the best" boyfriend, but corrected herself saying "one of the best," and how they still maintain a friendship.

Love recalled how Floyd's honesty about his lifestyle initially caught her off guard. "He had all these women, but he's always been very, very honest," she said, noting his philosophy: "I'll have as many women as I can afford."

At first, she believed many of the women around him were simply part of his entourage, including an assistant and masseuse. However, as time passed, she noticed subtle signs that hinted at a more complex situation. "This girl's looking at me crazy," she recounted, realizing there were more women romantically involved than she initially understood.

Despite the revelations, she respected his honesty. "He didn't lie about it, so I could do nothing but respect," Love added.

When asked what type of boyfriend Mayweather was when times were good, Love was reflective. "He's the best," she said. "He's very thoughtful, and you can talk about anything with him. He makes sure you're mentally okay." She described Mayweather as one of the most caring people she's ever known, crediting his emotional awareness as a Pisces for their strong connection. "Floyd is one of the best people I've ever met," she emphasized.

Love also shared that they remain friends to this day.

"Absolutely," the mother of two confirmed when asked if they still communicate. She even checked in on Floyd recently after reading about an incident online.

The conversation sparked reactions across social media.

One user criticized the situation, writing, "This is nasty work, no wonder Ray was treating her like garbage. She was in love with the next man the whole time." Meanwhile, another social media follower questioned the dynamics of Love's romantic life: "What's the use in being this beautiful if this is the life you get? Being part of a harem?"

