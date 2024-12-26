Sukihana posted screenshots from Princess Love reportedly sending her texts from Ray J's phone.

"Hey suki, it's Princess... I don't want Ray please tell him to stop trying to [have sex with her]," Princess allegedly wrote in a text from her estranged husband's phone. "Got a hold of his phone.. damn it's a lot of b*****s in here," she added with four laughing emojis.

The text thread included a selfie of Love wearing what looks like white pajamas. The contact name at the top of the text thread read Ray J.

"By the way he said he hates when you keep calling him with no hair lol," she added. "On FaceTime."

Princess Love, who is also the mother of Ray J's two children, responded in The Shade Room's comment section on December 26.

Read more: Ray J Walks Out After Woman Plays Kim Kardashian Sex Tape During YouTube Dating Show

"Ughh I DONT WANT RAYYYY he went through my phone I was being petty returning the favor," she wrote.

One follower asked Love if Ray J and Sukihana, 33, whose real name is Destiny Lanette Henderson, had been intimate or if they are in a romantic relationship.

"Both," Love replied.

Love also posted alleged screenshots between Suki and Ray J "since y'all wanna go viral so bad."

Ray J and Princess Love, 40, married at Los Angeles' Cathedral of Saint Vibiana in August 2016. The pair's relationship woes was often featured during their stints on VH1's Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood and it's Miami series. In February 2024, the former lovebirds were on the rocks, as Love filed for divorce — for the fourth time.

In June, Ray J, born William Ray Norwood Jr., appeared on Club Shay Shay where he continually confessed his love for his wife, claiming he's "never dating again," and "doesn't want to meet anyone" after their marriage crumbled.

In other Ray J news, aside from his online beef with Pastor Jamal Bryant, threatening to "snatch somebody off the pulpit" if the pastor released footage from their interview, the "One Wish" singer shared how his car had been vandalized.

Read more: Orlando Brown Claims He Slept With His Parents in Disturbing Livestream

In early December 2024, Ray J shared a concerning update on his Instagram Stories, revealing that someone had smashed the window of his car. The entrepreneur showcased the damage in a video, with shattered glass scattered throughout the vehicle.

In the video, he addressed the person responsible, implying that he knew their identity and motives. "That's what it's come to," he said, looking directly into the camera. "For what I'm tryna do? And you know I know. Like, I know. Okay... alright."

On November 12, he alleged that someone had attempted to take his life. "N***a just tried to shoot me," he said in an Instagram video at the time. "They tried to kill me." Although he refrained from providing specific details, he suggested that the situation was tied to pressure for him to apologize.

Read more: Diamond from Crime Mob Welcomes Baby Boy with Fiancé Deven Reese Paulsen

"And you want me to apologize?" he added. "F**k you.