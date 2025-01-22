Taylor Zakhar Perez has been announced as Lacoste's new global underwear ambassador, marking the start of what the brand calls a "long-term collaboration", and the people are thirsty.

The 33-year-old 'Red, White and Royal Blue' star debuted in a striking campaign photographed by Quentin de Briey and styled by Jason Bolden.

The campaign features Perez in two dramatic settings: one showing him on a Parisian balcony in white boxer-briefs with the brand's signature green band, and another in black briefs within a dimly lit bedroom setting.

"It's an honor to join Lacoste as an ambassador," Perez said.

The actor noted that he plans to use his growing platform to create meaningful change in industry representation while continuing his successful acting career.

And fans, like the ones checking out Perez's new photos, plan to continue sharing their thoughts on the campaign.

"B***h! Hang this in the Louvre," one wrote.

Others chimed in with their own reactions, ranging from steamy and snarky to quiet reverence.

Somehow the white looks even better.. #TaylorZakharPerez pic.twitter.com/oUVg6WIarC — Bonanza Jelly Bean (@gwen61_gwen6) January 22, 2025

Oh god! They made it so classic. The music. The visuals. The man himself. Chef's kiss. #taylorzakharperez pic.twitter.com/P2naS7xxlM — Josie (@jo_sie_jo_sie) January 22, 2025

Beyond his modeling success, including being named one of 'People's' Sexiest Man Alive in 2024, Perez is making significant career moves.

He's set to return for the Amazon hit movie sequel announced in May, but more notably, he's launching his own production company focused on Latin representation in media.