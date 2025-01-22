A woman who is suing Sean "Diddy" Combs for sexual assault says that she "kind of lost her mind" when she chased him around with a knife in a fit of rage after she was allegedly gang raped.

Ashley Parham, who alleged that she was drugged and gang raped by Combs and his entourage, filed a lawsuit against the disgraced rap mogul last October. Parham shared her story during an interview with Banfield, per News Nation.

According to Parham, the fallen rap star made threats to traffic her and threatened that he could "take [her] anywhere and sell" her. She says that after the alleged rape, she slashed Diddy with a knife and was shot at before fleeing the scene.

Per the lawsuit, Parham was drugged and raped by multiple men. The introduction of the lawsuit filing states, "This case involves sexual assault, battery, rape, sexual abuse, false imprisonment, and kidnapping.

"They took turns raping me and Sean Combs raped me anally," Parham told Banfield.

According to the lawsuit obtained by the news outlet, Parham alleged that Combs engaged in a "violent gangbang style rape," during which time the rapper used a TV remote as a form of payback after she stated that she believed he was involved in the murder of Tupac Shakur.

The filing states that the alleged victim grabbed a knife and grazed his abdomen with the weapon.

"Plaintiff then raised the knife, in a rage from the events that just transpired and with the intent of driving the knife into Defendant Diddy's back, when he turned around and began pleading for his life," the filing states.

"Plaintiff, shocked now to see Defendant Diddy acting as victim had a moment of clarity and then turned and ran down the outdoor stone staircase back out to the backyard to escape," the document continued.

"Defendant Diddy then chased Plaintiff down the stairs and attempted to push her but she was already at the bottom of the stairs and gained her footing and wielded the knife at Defendant Diddy grazing his abdomen."

Just as a neighbor emerged inquiring about what was happening, gunshots began to fire in Parham's direction, prompting both the plaintiff and the neighbor to take cover, according to documents.

"I was going to plunge the knife into him because it was a kill or be killed situation," she explained, per Page Six, recalling Combs' "scared" appearance, as if she were "the monster."

The Bad Boy Entertainment boss has vehemently denied all claims against him in the case. "As the Contra Costa Sheriff's Department confirmed, her report was thoroughly investigated, and it was determined the claims were unfounded," the rapper's legal team stated following her News Nation interview.

"Mr. Combs will be able to establish with documentary proof that he was nowhere near Orinda, California on the day she claims she was assaulted," the team continued. "There is no evidence that Mr. Combs was ever even in the same room as Ms. Parham. She is completely unbelievable and no sane person who views the evidence will credit her story."

Meanwhile, Parham's lawyer, Arielle Mitchell stated that this police department has a track record of invalidating the claims of sexual assault victims.

"I spoke to Ashley's therapist, who informed me that she has treated several, countless women throughout the county, who all reported their crimes and the sexual batteries against them to the Contra Costa sheriff and all of them were found to be unsubstantiated," Mitchell alleged.

Sean "Diddy" Combs is scheduled to begin trial for multiple sexual assault and abuse cases beginning May 5.