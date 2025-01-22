Jeannie Mai was allegedly met with resistance when attempting to collect her personal items from ex-husband Jeezy's Georgia residence, resulting in police involvement, according to court documents obtained by In Touch.

The December 9, 2024 incident escalated when Mai was denied entry to retrieve her belongings, despite having a court order permitting access. Police had to intervene after Jeezy's house manager reportedly blocked Mai's entry under the rapper's instructions.

Mai claims she eventually gained access to the garage only to find her possessions, including awards, photos, and clothing, damaged by water and mice.

"Her awards were broken and scratched," her lawyer stated in the documents. The house manager also allegedly demanded Mai sign a nondisclosure agreement before allowing entry.

Mai denies accusations of seeking revenge, instead accusing Jeezy of contempt for disregarding court orders regarding property retrieval.

The dispute adds another chapter to their ongoing divorce proceedings, with a judge yet to rule on the matter.

The former couple, who announced their separation earlier this year, continue to make headlines for the waves made during and after their relationship.

Mai's legal team is pursuing contempt charges against Jeezy for allegedly violating the court-ordered property retrieval agreement.