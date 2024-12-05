Tommy Davidson recently shed light on his complicated history with Jamie Foxx during an interview on 'The Big Tigger Morning Show.'

Reflecting on their years as costars and friends, Davidson detailed how their dynamic shifted over time.

In his 2020 memoir, 'Living in Color: What's Funny About Me,' Davidson described Foxx as being "mercilessly mean." While discussing their early days on 'In Living Color,' Davidson shared that they initially "got along" well. Foxx joined the hit sketch comedy series in 1991, a year after its debut, while Davidson was an original cast member. Both remained part of the show until it ended in 1994.

The tone of their relationship changed significantly when they worked together on the 1997 film 'Booty Call.'

Davidson, 61, claimed that Foxx's demeanor was noticeably different during filming. "It was a whole 'nother dude [...] It was like junior high. How the dudes used to be in junior high. I spent the whole movie saying my own lines, like you know when you're off camera, you gotta say your own lines. He wouldn't say 'em. I had to memorize his part and my part," Davidson recalled.

The Washington, D.C. native shared that he attempted to reach out to Foxx during his recent health crisis but didn't receive a response.

"I tried to [check on him], but I got no response," Davidson said, adding that the lack of communication wasn't new. "That was happening before that."

Still, Davidson expressed admiration for Foxx, 56, highlighting his immense talent. Foxx's temporary disappearance from the public eye left Davidson deeply concerned, but he said he's relieved that Foxx has recovered.

In addition to reflecting on his history with Foxx, real name Eric Marlon Bishop, Davidson spoke about his recent projects. He mentioned his guest appearance on Damon Wayans' new series, 'Poppa's House,' as "one of the most wonderful experiences I've had in years, in about 15 years."

Read more: Jamie Foxx Addresses Rumors Linking Diddy to His 2023 Hospitalization During Netflix Special

According to Davidson, his episode is set to air in February. He also touched on the possibility of an 'In Living Color' reboot, though no further details were provided.

In other Foxx news, the comedian is set to speak about his 2023 hospitalization in the special 'Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was' when it appears on the streaming platform on Dec. 10. In a new trailer for the special, Foxx address the claims that he was replaced with a "clone" and that he "literally died."

"I'm back and I'm so glad to be here," Foxx tells the audience. The 'Django' actor has not addressed the hospitalization publicly yet after he was rushed there in April 2023.

The special, directed by Hamish Hamilton, has been labeled as a heartfelt return for Foxx.