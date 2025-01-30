Love & Hip Hop Atlanta alum Mimi Faust spoke candidly about major changes in her teenage years, including finding out that the man she called "dad" wasn't her biological father.

During episode #75 of Vault Empowers podcast hosted by Steve Harvey's daughter Brandi Harvey, the reality TV personality covered various topics from how she rose to stardom to her torn and tattered family dynamic, and what life has taught her.

In a shocking admission, the entrepreneur revealed that she was "an affair baby," finding out that her dad wasn't her biological father during what should have been a celebratory occasion.

"I was an affair baby," Faust, 53, told Harvey candidly. "My mom was married to my brother's and sister's dad and my brother's eight years older than me and my sister's six years older."

"I don't know what happened in their relationship but here I came from someone else and my mother didn't stay with him so she actually gave me her [current] husband's name — who was not my father," Faust explained. "I realized this man wasn't my father when I was 16."

"My sister [Ingrid] graduated from college. She went to Florida State... I went to the graduation, and I see my dad who I hadn't seen in eight years cause my mom took me and moved to Scientology," she explained.

Despite her emotional excitement, Faust recalled the exact moment she "knew" the man she was excited to see was not her father after something about their brief interaction just didn't sit right with her.

"I run up to him and I hug him, and I'm just crying — and he patted me on my head," she said plainly. "He said, 'My, you got taller.' In that instant, I knew without a shadow of a doubt this person is not my father," she recalled. "There's no way!"

Faust then confronted her mother, demanding to know who her biological father was, prompting her to write down a name and phone number. "Here's your dads name and number, you can call him if you'd like," Faust recalled of her mom's words.

Fans in the comment section were less than pleased with her mother after the revelation, as many drew a connection between the childhood trauma and her rocky romantic relationships — especially with fellow cast mate and ex Stevie J — who also appeared in the fan-favorite reality series.

"I blame her mother," one fan wrote in the comment section of the video. "This explains why she put up with Stevie and his shenanigans for so long," a second added. "Parents cause trauma. They won't accept it tho," a third wrote. "Traumatic. I'm so sorry she had to experience that. My goodness," a fourth said.

Faust welcomed her only child — Eva Giselle, 16 — with her on and off again ex, DJ and record producer Stevie J. The former couple appeared together on the reality TV series Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta between seasons one through nine.