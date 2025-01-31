Pink definitely had something to say about how many genders exist during the FireAid concert.

Pink was one of the artists scheduled to perform for the benefit concert, which was put together to raise money for the victims of the Los Angeles wildfires.

The 45-year-old singer was likewise tasked with introducing John Mayer to the stage, and she did so with a clear message regarding gender.

She said, "Ladies and gentlemen and every other gender that absolutely exists, I give you John Mayer!"

Many have seen this as a jab at President Donald Trump, who signed an executive order that the US government will only recognize two sexes, male and female.

Users on social media have shared their support for Pink and the statement she made during the FireAid concert.

One reddit user said, "I am so glad she said that, made me so happy."

Another said, "I'm so glad people cheered."

On X (formerly Twitter), reactions to Pink's statement have been mostly positive, but there are those who did not seem very happy with what she said.

pink said "ladies and gentleman and every other gender that ABSOLUTELY EXISTS" as she should — luna 🫶🏻 (@lunademavie_) January 31, 2025

"Ladies and gentleman AND EVERY OTHER GENDER THAT ABSOLUTELY EXISTS"

Thank you Pink omg!!!! — Lara🫧🌼 (@GayVodkaItIs) January 31, 2025

"Ladies and gentlemen, and all other genders that ABSOLUTELY exist." Oh, shut up, Pink. — ⚔️Gloria The Gremlin⚔️ (@WrathOfGloria) January 31, 2025