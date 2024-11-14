Carey Hart, professional off-road truck racer and husband of singer Pink, has updated fans on his recovery following a recent surgery.

Hart revealed that he underwent a procedure to clean up his right meniscus on Wednesday, November 13, sharing a photo from his hospital bed. In the picture, he is dressed in a hospital gown and mask, captioning it: "Tune up time!!! Right meniscus clean up going down. Thanks Dr. ElAttrache for always fixing me up."

Shortly after, Hart posted another update from the comfort of his home. The photo showed him lounging on the couch, borrowing his son Jameson's PS5 to pass the time. He reassured fans, writing, "Surgery was a success! Back home and borrowing Jamo's PS5. To all my Mx heads out there. What's the best sx/mx game? Thanks for all the well wishes!"

Fans quickly flooded the comments with messages of encouragement and speedy recovery wishes. One supporter wrote, "Heal up fast!" while another added, "So glad to hear you're on the mend." Others sent similar messages expressing their relief and hope for a smooth recovery.

Hart and Pink, who live in California with their two children, Willow, 13, and Jameson, 7, are known for prioritizing family life. In past interviews, Hart has spoken about how parenting shaped their lives, sharing, "Children made us grow up a lot more. You can't be young and loose and petty and fighting as much with children, so children definitely made us grow up and prioritize."

Pink echoed her husband's sentiment, expressing gratitude for their family dynamic. She credited Hart for balancing his career with their family's needs, saying, "Carey has his own career, but he pauses every couple of years for us. We are a family unit."

As Hart focuses on his recovery, fans continue to support the family, who regularly share glimpses of their lives together, highlighting their love and commitment to one another.