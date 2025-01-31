Anansa Sims is providing receipts for all the women she believes her fiancé Matt Barnes cheated on her with within just the month of January.

The model created a list, which was captured by The Shade Room, exposing various women by their social media handles seemingly insinuating that Barnes had slept with them — including Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star, Masika Kalysha — who made the top of the list.

Per her explosive post, Sims is telling women all over the world that they "can have" her partner, who she has been with since 2018, after asking "Why?" in a second heartbroken post.

Kalysha — French/Creole video vixen and reality personality — made the top of Sims' list. Sims accused Kalysha of canoodling with Barnes since the summer of 2024, in addition to visits on January 18 and 19.

Kalysha told The Shade Room in a statement how she "absolutely in no way [is] having an affair of any sort with Matt."

Other women to make the detailed list includes @Autumnmlondon, citing alleged visits on January 20 and going back six years, author and writer @Porschethomas, @iamthaprototype, and @Iamlizs_ "according to messages," @Corrine.Silverberg from @thefaceofchildhoodhunger going on seven years, @itsashleylord — who allegedly does their car insurance, and Halie Camden.

In a second post obtained by the gossip outlet, Sims addressed the heartbreaking situation. "She said: I once loved a man so much that I was fixing him while he was breaking me [broken heart emoji]."

"Why Matt?" Sims asked in the caption. "8 different women in January [broken heart emoji]." One woman in particular responded to the claims Friday, January 31, simply arguing that it's old news, and requesting to be left out the mess.

Model Anansa Sims and the former Memphis Grizzlies basketball player, who first met in the 1990s, got engaged in December 2022.

The couple share two children together; Ashton Joseph Barnes, 6, and Austin Matthew Barnes, born in September 2024, in addition to their blended family.

Barnes has yet to comment publicly regarding cheating accusations.