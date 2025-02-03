Meagan Good made a memorable appearance on We Playin' Spades, but her response to one of Nick Cannon's comments is what went viral.

The actress sat down with her Harlem cast mate Shoniqua Shandai, Cannon, and Courtney Bee for a lively discussion about her career, relationships, and her Hollywood journey in an interview published Monday, Feb. 3.

Meagan Good seemed visibly confused when Nick Cannon said she was the first woman to ever break his heart



The episode kicked off with Cannon reminiscing about his long history with Good.

"Me and Meagan go way back. Like, real, real," Cannon said, setting the tone for a nostalgic moment. Bee quickly interjected, teasing, "You know what I heard? Y'all used to date."

Cannon, 44, was quick to clarify, saying, "I don't know if it was dating, I think we was too young to date. Yeah, I wouldn't call it dating. I'll say she was the first person ever to really break my heart."

Good, visibly surprised, responded, "What!? What are we saying right now?" The laughter at the table only escalated as Cannon shared more about their early years.

"Really, we grew up like his best friends, okay, yeah, like, literally, like me sleeping on her couch because I lived in San Diego type of thing, and she invited me to my first Hollywood event ever, and I was her date. So that was, like my first ever real date," Cannon recalled.

Bee couldn't resist pointing out Good's confusion. "She don't even remember," she said, to which Good replied, "I do remember, but I'm like the dating thing I'm like." Cannon pressed further, asking, "It was, you wouldn't consider that a date?" Good finally conceded, "That was a date, that was."

The conversation took a turn when Cannon reflected on his unspoken feelings for the 43-year-old. "Because I never had a chance," he admitted. Shondai chimed in, "He had a crush. He didn't shoot his shot, and he got mad when she moved on."

While the group played spades, the conversation shifted to Good's work on Prime Video's Harlem and her relationship with Jonathan Majors.

In January, Good was all smiles while singing the praises of her new fiancé on The Breakfast Club morning radio show.

Co-host Charlamagne Tha God asked the Divorce in the Black star how Majors proposed to her, asking if he asked her to be his "Coretta." Good revealed that she takes pride in being Majors' "Coretta" — a reference to the Coretta Scott King — wife of legendary civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr.

"When he proposed did he say, 'Will you be my Coretta?' " Charlamagne asked bluntly, prompting many in the studio to chuckle. Good stared back blankly before responding.

Meagan Good says she IS Jonathan Major’s ‘Coretta’ and shares how her love never wavered during his recent trial



"Ummmm... he didn't say that. But I am his Coretta though," Good answered proudly, adding that the pair had an idea to dress up as Coretta and Martin Luther King Jr. for Halloween, however, they decided against it out of respect for the strike. "But, next year," she suggested.