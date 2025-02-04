Countess Vaughn recently joined in on the viral buzz surrounding Onijah Andrew Robinson by posting a playful parody of the woman's widely circulated videos.

In the clip, Vaughn mimics Robinson's now-infamous demand for financial assistance, declaring, "I need $20,000 at the end of the day for my lipo. OK? $20,000."

Midway through the spoof, posted on Sunday, Feb. 2, the former The Parkers actress turns to someone off-camera and asks, "You want anything?" before quickly adjusting her request, adding, "$30,000."

Robinson, who is from New York, became a viral sensation in Pakistan following a failed marriage attempt.

The 33-year-old traveled to Karachi, Pakistan, in October 2024 with the intention of marrying 19-year-old Nidal Ahmed Memon, whom she had met online. However, Memon refused to go through with the wedding, citing his family's strong opposition. With her visa expiring and no means to stay legally, Robinson was left stranded in the country.

Her unusual situation quickly caught attention online, turning her into an unexpected social media figure. Reports claim that Robinson remained in Karachi without a place to stay after Memon's family vacated and locked up their home. She was seen wandering the streets, sparking concern and speculation about her next move.

Robinson gained even more notoriety when she began issuing public demands through social media and even arranged a press conference in Pakistan.

"I'm asking for 100K or more. I need 20K by this week, in my pockets, in cash. That's a demand to the government," she stated in one viral video. Initially, it appeared she was seeking financial help to remain in Pakistan, but as her demands grew broader and more erratic, her true intentions became unclear. She later expressed interest in "improving Pakistan's infrastructure and bus services," further confusing onlookers.

"My plan is to reconstruct this whole country," Robinson said at her press conference. "The government is going to fix up these buildings, fix up these streets, and clean up these streets. It's ridiculous out here. I do not like it."

She also announced her plans to travel to Dubai with Memon where they would start a family together. "Make sure you get this on your camera, I'm married to Nidal Ahmed Memon, we are moving to Dubai very soon," she declared. "We're going to have our baby in Dubai."

She also told those who questioned her after her press conference that she is Muslim, therefore, it's "against her religion to tell them her business" before attempting to walk off. "Have a nice day!"

A man identifying himself as Robinson's son, Jeremiah Robinson, spoke to Pakistani TV about her mental health, per The Independent.

"I'm trying to help her as her son to come back to the U.S. She was only supposed to go to Pakistan to meet him and his family," he explained, adding that his mother struggles with bipolar disorder and that no marriage ever took place.

As of February 3, Robinson is reportedly on her way back to the U.S., BET reports, though details about who arranged her return remain unknown.