Neil deGrasse Tyson ignited debate on social media with his recent post about the qualifications of White House candidates.

He shared his thoughts on X on Wednesday, Feb. 5, claiming, "Many of the White House candidates for high level positions in the Federal government come across as badly qualified for the jobs they are seeking. If they all happened to be Black, I wonder if they'd instead be rejected as incompetent DEI hires?"

His statement quickly drew mixed reactions, with some agreeing with his perspective while others strongly pushed back.

Many users criticized Tyson's remarks, arguing that job positions should be based purely on merit.

One commenter, @Virgi098765, responded, "You're so wrapped up in the color of your skin that you can't see past your nose. Ask yourself are people denying you jobs because of the color of your skin? No, America needs a merit based system that allows people to thrive based on skills, knowledge, and performance." Another user, @RBishop957203, suggested a solution, stating, "All job applications should have names, race and gender removed, you are assigned a number for identification and go off of merit."

Others questioned which specific candidates Tyson was referring to, with @robrien8 asking, "Which candidates are unqualified in your opinion?" Meanwhile, @Maxwell_005 argued, "This is such a tone-deaf take. Of course, there must be some 'white non-DEI' bad hires. This is not the problem. The problem is when the DEI agenda is prioritized over meritocracy."

Some users supported Tyson's point, noting the double standards in hiring perceptions. @space_univrs stated, "There's often a double standard when it comes to qualifications and how people perceive hires. If someone fits the expected mold, they're seen as 'qualified,' but if they don't, their abilities are questioned — even when they have the credentials."

Tyson's remarks appear to reference President Donald Trump's recently announced Cabinet picks, which include figures such as Scott Bessent for Secretary of the Treasury, Marco Rubio as Secretary of State, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as Secretary of Health and Human Services. His post seems to suggest that if a similar list were predominantly Black, critics might dismiss them as diversity hires rather than evaluating their individual qualifications.

The discussion continues to stir reactions, with some defending the nominees while others question the criteria used for selection. Tyson has not responded to the backlash, but his post has undeniably fueled a broader conversation about bias in government appointments.