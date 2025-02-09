Serena Williams crip walked while Kendrick Lamar was performing his song, "Not Like Us," during the Super Bowl Halftime performance, leading some to believe it may be a dig at rumored ex-boyfriend Drake.

Lamar took the field at Super Bowl LIX on Sunday to perform an 11-track set. The singer was singing "Not Like Us" when the camera panned over and showed Williams crip walking to the song. The scene was widely celebrated on X (formerly Twitter).

"Kendrick getting Serena Williams to crip walk while performing 'Not Like Us' is nasty work," one user wrote.

Lamar released "Not Like Us" on May 4, 2024, as a diss track directed at Drake. In the song, the singer mentions Williams. Lamar also doubled down on allegations of Drake's inappropriate behavior with minors and labeled him and his crew as "certified pedophiles." He further accused Drake of exploiting Black artists from Atlanta for street credibility. Drake has publicly denied all the claims.

Williams and Drake were romantically involved, and rumors of their relationship circulated in 2011 and 2015. The tennis icon has never confirmed the alleged relationship. Still, Drake referenced Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian in his song "Middle of the Ocean" in 2022, taking a shot at Ohanian.

"Sidebar, Serena, your husband a groupie/ He claim we don't got a problem but/ No, boo, it is like you coming for sushi," the lyrics read.

Williams later seemingly roasted Drake when he called "Not Like Us" the "hit of the summer" during a panel discussion at Essence Fest in New Orleans