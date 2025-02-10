Bianca Censori, the wife of rapper Ye (formerly known as Kanye West), denied being behind a social media post expressing concern for her husband following his derogatory rants.

In a post on X (Twitter), a verified user with the handle @bianca_censori pleaded to God to help her husband and fill him with "wisdom and kindness." The user also asked the Lord to help "strengthen" their bond despite their "differences."

"Lord, I lift up my husband to You with love and concern. Soften his heart, guide his words, and fill him with wisdom and kindness. Protect him from trouble and lead him toward understanding and respect for all people. "

However, a representative for Censori denied that she wrote the message, adding that they had already contacted X to get the user unverified or banned from its platform, according to US Weekly. It is worth noting that X users are allowed to purchase the blue checkmarks to mark their account as "verified." This came after Elon Musk bought the platform.

The post comes after Ye went on a three-day rant on X, writing numerous antisemitic statements, including one where he claimed that antisemitism is "just some bulls--t Jewish people made up." He also expressed that he was "racist" and that he believed he was a "Nazi."

In addition to his derogatory remarks, Ye called for the release of Sean "Diddy" Combs, who is currently in jail over charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. He further asserted his "dominion" over Censori and criticized why the Super Bowl showed Taylor Swift dancing to Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" on TV. Ye has since deleted his X account.

Censori's reps did not comment on Ye's offensive remarks.