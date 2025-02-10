Kayla Nicole is making it clear who she was rooting for to win Super Bowl LIX — the Philadelphia Eagles.

Nicole, the ex-girlfriend of Kansas City Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce, posted clips of herself celebrating Jalen Hurts and the Eagles' blowout victory on Sunday, Feb. 9 on her Instagram Stories.

In one post, Nicole posted a video of her in the stands surrounded by cheering Eagles' fans.

In a follow-up post, she shared a video of her singing "Fly, Eagles, fly!" with the text: "Where's the bandwagon emoji?"

A third post showed the sports journalist blowing midnight green, white, and grey confetti from her hands while on the field with the caption: "They said there's room on the wagon yall" with Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" playing in the background.

While Nicole was celebrating the Eagles' dominating win, Kelce's current girlfriend Taylor Swift was boo'ed during the game.

When the "Style" singer appeared on the Jumbotron at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, she was met with a wave of boos from the crowd, which appeared to be packed with Eagles fans, according to CBS Sports.

The pop superstar, who grew up in Pennsylvania, was previously open about her support for the Eagles. However, since going public with Kelce in 2023, she has been an avid supporter of the Chiefs, attending multiple games throughout the season.

Taylor Swift laughed off being booed at the Super Bowl 😅 pic.twitter.com/Zdc5fHKc0A — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 10, 2025

Nicole's recent posts isn't the first time she publicly took a stance against her former beau's NFL team. While speaking on the I Am Athlete podcast in mid-January, Nicole admitted she wanted the Buffalo Bills to win against the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game.

Nicole, 32, explained why she has a preference for Buffalo, but still she said it's clear the Chiefs have the goods to pull it out.

"They've got the threats, so, as much as I'd love to see somebody else in the Super Bowl, just to see something new, it's not gonna happen," she said.

Her comments didn't stop there. When asked about Kelce's role in the Chiefs' success, Nicole acknowledged the team's strengths while specifically pointing out Kelce's reliability as a player.

"Travis Kelce — that's a tight end that's not gonna drop the ball in the playoffs," she remarked.

The model also addressed her breakup with the Cleveland, Ohio, native during an appearance on Season 3 of Fox's reality TV series, Special Forces: World's Toughest Test. During one episode, Nicole was seen wiping tears away from her eyes and speaking about heartbreak, naming Kelce as the culprit.

"Going through a public breakup, it's been overwhelming," the influencer stated. When a fellow participant asked her which ex specifically, she responded, "Travis Kelce."

"I would be lying if I said that that level of hate and just, like, online chaos didn't impact me, it does. Even to this day," Nicole elaborated during her visit to Angel Reese's Unapologetically Angel podcast in October when speaking about Swifties bullying her online.

"You can go to my most recent post and it will be people debating each other why I am worthless and I'll never be a talented person and I have no career," she added.

Nicole also made headlines back in January after fans accused her of unfollowing WNBA athlete Caitlin Clark on Instagram. The suspected move follows Clark's appearance with Swift at a Chiefs' playoff game.

Clark became a viral sensation on Saturday, January 18 after sitting alongside Swift in the VIP Arrowhead suite during the Chiefs' game against the Houston Texans. The two were seen chatting and even hugged enthusiastically when Kelce scored a touchdown.

Kayla Nicole and Travis Kelce dated on and off for five years between 2017 and 2022. After the two split in May of that year, Kelce began dating Swift the following year in July 2023.

Kelce, 35, admitted that he was "happy" the secret was finally out "so I can hopefully stop being asked questions about it," per US Weekly.