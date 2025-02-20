Matthew Lawrence recently shared details about an incident involving Gabrielle Union while they worked together on the 1999 TV movie H-E Double Hockey Sticks.

According to Lawrence, Union reported him to the film's director and studio over a disagreement about rehearsing a scene.

During an appearance on the Magical Rewind podcast, Lawrence explained, "There was this one moment where — and, again, I'm oblivious, I had no idea — and [Union] wanted to rehearse. And I was like, 'No, I'm good.' "

He recalled that Union was upset by his refusal and took her concerns to the higher-ups. "She got angry and went and reported me to the director and the studio. The only time in my entire career, because usually I'm, like, the advocate, and I'm fighting for kids and, like, you know, women's rights."

The Mrs. Doubtfire actor admitted that he was caught off guard when he was confronted about the situation and felt "embarrassed."

"This is the only time in my life when I was called into the office for something I did on set. And I had no clue," he said.

At the time, Lawrence, now 45, believed that avoiding rehearsals would help keep his performance fresh for the actual shoot. "At that point, in my mind — now I can do whatever, and nothing's gonna faze me — [but] at that point in my mind, I really loved memorizing the lines, knowing all the beats," he explained. "But hated running it, cause it felt like it took all the freshness out of it."

Despite the misunderstanding, Lawrence, who is currently dating TLC's Rozonda "Chili" Thomas, only had praise for Union's talent and work ethic. He expressed that among their cast mates, she stood out as someone destined for stardom.

Podcast co-host Sabrina Bryan echoed the sentiment, adding, "She's so beautiful and she just has this, like, aura of just confidence."

H-E Double Hockey Sticks, a movie that followed a young demon, played by Will Friedle, who needs to steal a young hockey player's soul, aired on ABC on October 3, 1999.

"My point in all of this story is that she had some weight in the industry," Lawrence, 45, confessed. "I just didn't know."