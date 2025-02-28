Cameron Diaz is one of the many famous faces whose name appears on the newly released Jeffrey Epstein documents, and she has spoken about it.

In a series of bombshell documents, Attorney General Pam Bondi has released the papers by order of President Donald Trump and Diaz's name is found on the flight log list.

The actress who is most known for her roles in 'Shrek' and 'There's Something about Mary' previously came up when one of Epstein's victims named Johanna Sjoberg mentioned the actress during a deposition.

Sjoberg was asked if she had ever met Diaz along with other celebrities such as Cate Blanchett and Naomi Campbell, but Sjoberg confirmed that she had claimed to have never met through or with Epstein.

After her name was mentioned by Sjober during the revealed deposition, Diaz shared a statement through her representative in early 2024.

"Cameron never met Jeffrey Epstein, nor was she ever in the same place as him or had any association with him whatsoever. Regardless of the fact he may or may not have mentioned her name or implied that he knew her," her rep said in a statement, according to NDTV.

Diaz's statements echo a similar story with rapper Jay-Z who was roped into the scandal after a poll was taken before the release of the new documents that expected him to be on it. However, Hov's name never appeared on the papers.

Campbell's name also mentioned on the documents and she previously shot down rumors that she had anything to do with Epstein's criminal acts.

"What he's done is indefensible. When I heard what he had done, it sickened me to my stomach, just like everybody else, because I've had my fair share of sexual predators and thank God I had good people around who protected me from this," she said.

She asserted that she stood with the victims and claimed she was innocent.

"The frightening conclusion here is that if the negative action of your neighbor, colleague or even an associate can somehow make you guilty, too, simply by association, then we indeed live in very worrying times. This affects us all. It's wrong, it's unfair and it must be stopped," Campbell added.

Epstein would go on to be arrested in 2019 on several charges of sex trafficking and in August of that year he died by suicide in prison.