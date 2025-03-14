Actress Sharon Stone has entered the chat, adding to the drama surrounding the upcoming movie 'Another Simple Favor.'

The Hollywood veteran raised eyebrows when she took to the Instagram comments section of a post from E! News. In her comment, she claimed that she was dropped from the movie without being given a reason for her departure.

"I LOVED being cast and removed from my role unexpectedly for no reason at all LOVED it 👏👏👏👏," she commented under the video.

Sharon Stone claims she was cast and then dropped from ‘Another Simple Favor’ starring Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick:



It has not been revealed what role Stone was cast in or how she would have been mixed into the film with the film's leads Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick.

Notably, this is not the first time that the movie has been racked by controversy. Reports of feuding between Lively and Kendrick have emerged. According to The Sun, the follow-up to the 2018 movie, 'A Simple Favor,' the rumors about drama between the two began at South by Southwest Film & TV Festival in March.

Kendrick was asked about working with Lively again and said "Oh, you know," before quickly stepping away fueling rumors of tension between the two.

Director Paul Feig addressed these rumors, asserting that there was no discord between Lively and Kendrick. YouTuber Melanie King shared a photo on X of the two actresses and alleged that Lively was scared of walking the red carpet and that Kendrick does not want to work with her again, Feig shut down the claims.

"Um ... you're wrong," he said.

Lively has made headlines over the last year for her legal battle with her 'It Ends With Us' co-star, Justin Baldoni.

he legal dispute between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni centers on allegations of sexual harassment during the production of the film. Lively filed a complaint with the California Civil Rights Department, accusing Baldoni of creating a hostile work environment through inappropriate comments and unsolicited physical contact. In response, Baldoni denied the allegations and countersued Lively for defamation, seeking $400 million in damages, the New York Post reports.

Additionally, Lively's private communications with celebrity friends, including Taylor Swift, have become a focal point.

Despite these controversies, 'Another Simple Favor' is scheduled for release on Amazon Prime Video on May 1, 2025.