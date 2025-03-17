Iggy Azalea is causing a storm by accusing Universal Music Group (UMG) of owing her millions of dollars in unpaid royalties.

On March 15, the 34-year-old rapper took to X (formerly Twitter) to reveal that despite her extensive career, she has not received any royalties for her music outside the United States.

"Crazy how in my entire career I was never paid a single royalty by Universal Music for anything outside of the USA," Azalea tweeted. "They owe me millions of dollars in back pay, that they technically stole from me, as per my contract I am due payment. The amount owed is in the 8-figure range."

Azalea, who was signed with Universal Music Group (UMG) from 2013 to 2018, expressed her frustration with the company's practices.

She accused UMG of exploiting artists for their gain, claiming that many artists are unable to fight for what they are owed due to financial constraints.

According to DailyMail, the rapper also criticized UMG for how they treat the artists who generate significant revenue for the company, highlighting that the artists are the ones creating intellectual property. Yet, the company plays little to no role in the actual creation.

Azalea emphasized that the music industry giant needs to improve its support and compensation of talentsignificantly.

Azalea Claims UMG Owes Her Millions, Rejects $18K Settlement Offer

The rapper's claims follow an offer from UMG to settle the dispute with a payment of $18,000, which Azalea described as a standard response from the company's lawyers.

However, she explained that after appearing in court, UMG typically ends up paying the millions owed. "Last week they tried to respond to my lawyer and offer me a settlement of 18k. I'm told this is a normal response from their lawyers and after appearing in court they end up paying millions," she tweeted.

Azalea, who is known for her hits like "Fancy" and "Work," also mentioned her ability to pursue the matter, unlike many smaller creators, Pedestrian said.

She made it clear that she intends to fight for her royalties until she receives what's owed to her. "I'm in a position where I can afford to pursue this issue until they pay," Azalea said.

This isn't the first time UMG has been accused of unpaid royalties by artists. In 2022, Limp Bizkit sued the company for allegedly owing them over $200 million in back pay.

Azalea, who has been privately discussing her royalties with UMG for two years, believes that many other artists are in the same situation.

While it remains unclear whether Azalea will pursue legal action, UMG has yet to respond to her claims. As the situation unfolds, fans are keeping a close eye on whether the rapper will take further steps to recover the money she believes is owed to her.