Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas sparked romance rumors, but this flame is nothing more than smoke.

The pair were thought to be romantically linked after they had been spotted at the London Heliport on March 14. Pictures of de Armas and Cruise surfaced online and saw them both smiling and looking very happy together.

TC at the Heliport with Ana de Armas. #TomCruise pic.twitter.com/1qoKf6abJ5 — Tom Cruise News (@TCNews62) March 15, 2025

Earlier, on Valentine's Day, they were photographed dining with their agents, further fueling speculation about a potential romance.

However, a source has now revealed that the pair is "just friends" and have actually been spotted together because they are discussing working on a new project. A source told People that Cruise and de Armas "appeared to have no romantic connection, just friends."

Details about the potential project remain unknown, but both stars remain busier than ever.

Curis is set to reprise his iconic role as Ethan Hunt in 'Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning,' scheduled for release on May 23, 2025. Beyond the 'Mission: Impossible' series, Cruise is collaborating with director Christopher McQuarrie on 'Broadsword,' a World War II drama. Filming for this project is expected to commence in July 2025.

Additionally, Cruise is slated to star in an untitled apocalyptic film directed by Alejandro González Iñárritu, set for release on October 2, 2026, ScreenRant reports.

De Armas is also gearing up for several notable roles. She stars in 'Ballerina,' a spin-off from the 'John Wick' franchise, portraying Rooney, a dancer seeking vengeance for her family's death. The film is set to hit theaters on June 6, 2025.

In addition to 'Ballerina,' de Armas is teaming up with Sydney Sweeney for 'Eden,' a thriller directed by Ron Howard, Hola reports. Specific plot details remain under wraps.