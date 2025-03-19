Ben Stiller had nothing but praise for Taylor Swift, and it turns out her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, feels the same way.

During the Wednesday, March 19 episode of Kelce's podcast, New Heights, Stiller reminisced about meeting Swift years ago at a Knicks game.

"By the way, I went to a Knicks game with Taylor," Stiller, 59, told Kelce. "She was there, this was, like, 10 years ago, and I was there with my son and she literally, we FaceTimed my daughter who's a huge Swiftie, she's 23 now. And we had the best time. She was incredible."

Kelce, 35, appreciated the memory, agreeing enthusiastically. "I appreciate that. I think the same thing, so it's perfect," he said while speaking with his brother and co-host, Jason Kelce. "Maybe we can get Taylor to another Knicks game."

Stiller, a devoted Knicks fan, has often been seen supporting his team. Earlier this month, he even made headlines for mentioning them while presenting at the 2025 Oscars.

"Yeah, this is the time. You should definitely come though. I can hook that up. I'm sure you would need help getting in," Stiller joked.

Their conversation wasn't solely focused on Swift. The Kelce brothers also discussed Stiller's acclaimed Apple TV+ series, the origins of Tom Cruise's dance in 'Tropic Thunder,' and how 'Heavyweights,' Stiller's 1995 film, related to Travis' childhood experiences.

"We had the best time, she was incredible." Ben Stiller talking about Taylor



"I appreciate that, i think the same thing." Travis 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/f75o9Q9nTC — 🏈👑 | fan acct. (@TayvisHaze) March 19, 2025

However, it was the Swift mention that caught fans' attention. A Swift fan account shared a clip of the exchange on X, quickly racking up more than 60,000 views.

Since the 2025 Super Bowl, where the Kansas City Chiefs fell to the Philadelphia Eagles, Swift and Kelce have kept their relationship relatively private. However, Kelce has not shied away from mentioning his girlfriend in interviews or on his podcast.

Speaking on 'The Stephen A. Smith Show' earlier this year, Kelce reflected on their bond. "I'm enjoying all aspects of life. I couldn't be happier to have that confidence and that comfort off the field and all the support I could ever ask for in the stadium," he said.

He continued, "I think, personally, that's the beauty of being in a very strong relationship — is that you get that support to be able to come in and focus on your craft, focus on being the best version of you."