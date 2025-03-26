Sexyy Red is facing serious legal trouble after allegedly inciting violence against the grandmother of one of her children. The rapper, born Janae Wherry, has been named in a lawsuit accusing her of encouraging fans to target Nicole Barnes through a post on social media.

As reported by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Barnes filed a lawsuit on Monday, claiming Red told her followers to "kick in the door" of Barnes' home and "conduct acts of violence" against her.

Barnes alleges that in December 2024, Red posted an image of her house along with the address to Facebook. The lawsuit further states that the artist then urged people to physically harm Barnes.

"Sexxy Red and her baby daddy are getting into beefs, for whatever reason, that have nothing to do with my client," Barnes' attorney Steven Weaver told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Tuesday.

Weaver revealed that Barnes took immediate action after the post appeared. She filed a police report and left her home in Hazelwood, Missouri, out of concern for her safety.

Since moving, Barnes has struggled to find a similar residence within her budget and claims she now attends therapy due to the emotional fallout. She says the incident has left her in a constant state of fear.

The lawsuit seeks $5 million in damages for the alleged harassment and forced relocation. Barnes contends that efforts to resolve the issue privately were ignored. "We did try to informally resolve it, and her attorneys thought it was a joke. And now they're finding out it's not," Weaver added.

Sexyy Red has not responded publicly to the lawsuit. The rapper, who rose to fame with her hit song "Pound Town," is the mother of two children—a son born in 2020 and a daughter born in February 2024.

While little is publicly known about her children's fathers, Red has collaborated with major artists including Nicki Minaj, Drake, Bruno Mars, and Tyler, the Creator.