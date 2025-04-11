Toni Braxton and Birdman's relationship has taken a surprising turn, with the two secretly tying the knot before swiftly calling it quits just days later.

According to newly revealed court documents, the 57-year-old singer and 56-year-old rapper married on August 8, 2024.

However, their marital bliss was short-lived, as just two days after their wedding, Braxton filed for divorce, citing their marriage as "irretrievably broken."

Braxton and Birdman, whose real name is Bryan Christopher Williams, had been in an on-and-off relationship for years, starting in 2016.

The couple had an on-again, off-again romance, and after an engagement in February 2018, they called it off the following year. Despite their ups and downs, the couple rekindled their relationship and were spotted together frequently.

In August 2024, after their brief, secret wedding, things took a dramatic turn. Just two days after exchanging vows, Braxton filed for divorce, marking the end of their short marriage.

According to People, the singer's attorney confirmed that their relationship had ended, stating the marriage was "irretrievably broken."

Yet, in a surprising twist, five months later, in January 2025, Braxton dismissed the divorce petition, and Birdman signed off on it.

Despite this, there are no indications that the two are back together romantically.

Birdman does not appear on Braxton's Instagram, fueling speculation that their marriage might be over for good. For now, both are still legally married, but their relationship status remains uncertain.

Toni Braxton's Secret Wedding Contradicts Her Public Denial

This shocking revelation comes on the heels of Braxton's earlier denial of secret wedding rumors.

Just months before, Braxton had publicly dismissed rumors claiming she and Birdman had gotten married in a private ceremony, calling them "#FAKENEWS."

Braxton had addressed the gossip by writing, "My dear friend @birdman and I are not married...never been married. We are both single."

Braxton's romantic life has had its share of ups and downs. She was previously married to Keri Lewis, with whom she shares two sons, Diezel and Denim, DailyMail said.

The pair separated in 2013 after over a decade of marriage. Last year, Braxton faced a serious health scare when she had a "widowmaker" heart attack, requiring a stint to be fitted.

The singer has openly discussed her health struggles, revealing that she fears for her life daily due to the risks associated with her heart condition.

Amidst her personal and health challenges, Braxton seemed hopeful about her future, expressing in early 2024 that she was looking forward to dating again.

In an interview, she admitted that she had not yet fully embraced single life but was excited to get back out into the dating world. "Single is nice," she said, although admitting that the idea of dating again made her nervous.