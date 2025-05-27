The Season 2 finale of HBO's "The Last of Us" aired Sunday night, drawing 3.7 million viewers across all platforms in the United States, according to HBO. This figure marks a notable drop—about 30%—from the season's premiere, which attracted 5.3 million viewers, and a 55% decline from the Season 1 finale, which reached 8.2 million.

Despite the decrease, HBO expects the finale's audience to grow in the coming days, as viewing levels were lower than usual over the Memorial Day holiday weekend. Season 2 has continued to perform strongly overall, averaging nearly 37 million global viewers per episode—surpassing the first season's average.

The finale delivered a tense and emotional conclusion, ending on a major cliffhanger that sets up the already-confirmed third season. The episode followed Ellie (Bella Ramsey) as her quest for revenge reached its darkest point.

After previously torturing Nora for information, Ellie tracked down Abby's friends, Owen and Mel, at a Seattle aquarium. A confrontation turned violent: Ellie shot Owen as he tried to reach for a weapon, and the bullet also struck Mel, who was pregnant. Ellie, devastated by the unintended consequences, was unable to save Mel or her unborn child.

Returning to her group's theater hideout, Ellie seemed ready to abandon her pursuit of vengeance. However, chaos erupted when she and Jesse heard Tommy's screams from the lobby. Rushing to help, Jesse was shot and killed by Abby (Kaitlyn Dever), who had tracked Ellie's group down.

Abby, armed and vengeful, confronted Ellie, blaming her for the deaths of her friends and revealing that she knew Ellie was responsible for the Fireflies' massacre years earlier. As Abby aimed her gun at Ellie, the scene cut to black with the sound of a gunshot, leaving the fate of both characters unresolved.

The episode concluded with a flashback to Abby's perspective, hinting that the next season will explore her story in greater depth. The finale's ambiguous ending has sparked widespread discussion, with viewers left to speculate about who survived the final confrontation.

The second season of the show drew mixed reactions from fans, with some fans debating about some aspects of the series, including the early death of Joel, portrayed by Pedro Pascal.