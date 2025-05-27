Miley Cyrus is opening up about her health and why she's choosing not to have surgery on her vocal cords — even though it makes performing difficult.

In a recent interview, the 32-year-old singer discussed her diagnosis with Reinke's edema, a condition that leads to swelling of the vocal cords and affects her voice.

She also revealed having a large polyp on one of her vocal cords.

These conditions give her the raspy, deep tone fans know and love — but they come with serious challenges.

"It's a part of my unique anatomy," Cyrus said. "[It's] given me a lot of the tone and texture that has made me who I am, but it's extremely difficult to perform with because it's like running a marathon with ankle weights on."

Despite the vocal strain, Miley made it clear she's not planning on surgery. According to Hola, she explained that doctors could "sever" the polyp to help her sing more easily, but she doesn't want to take the risk.

She shared concerns about undergoing surgery on her vocal cords, fearing the risk of losing her natural voice. Because of this, she is reluctant to pursue surgical options.

Reinke's edema is often found in people who smoke or have used their voices heavily. Cyrus admitted that partying when she was younger didn't help her voice, but she says her condition wasn't caused by it. "My voice always sounded like this," she explained.

Miley Cyrus talks about now being able to tour because of her vocal chords.



“I put a tour together like every other week cause I want to do it, but it would have to be in a way that is sustainable to me…” pic.twitter.com/MlJYpQVJ1C — Miley Edition (@MileyEdition) May 21, 2025

Miley's Mom Says She Sounds Like a Radio When Tired

The Grammy-winning singer opened up about how her vocal cord issues affect her everyday routine.

When she's tired, her mom tells her she sounds like she's "talking through a radio." But instead of viewing her voice as a problem, she calls it a "blessing" and says it makes her stand out, PageSix said.

Cyrus has chosen to limit her live performances to protect her voice. She explained that a global tour would only make sense if it could be done in a way that didn't harm her health or force her to lip-sync.

"I don't lip sync. I sing live. And these songs are big," she said, referring to tracks from her new album Something Beautiful.

Instead of a traditional tour, Cyrus is giving fans a different kind of show — a movie. She said the companion film for her album will act as a way for fans to experience the music visually and emotionally.

She explained that the film serves as her version of touring, offering audiences the chance to enjoy it repeatedly from home.