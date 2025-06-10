Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly facing tense discussions with Netflix over a new $153 million agreement, as rumors swirl about the inclusion of a so-called "divorce clause" that could grant the streaming giant exclusive rights to a tell-all interview if the couple splits.

The Sussexes' latest round of negotiations with Netflix comes at a time when industry insiders say their bargaining power has shifted dramatically from when they first signed with the company in 2020. According to a source, Netflix is taking a much tougher stance now that interest in the couple has cooled.

"The negotiation table couldn't look more different to 2020, when they had Oprah Winfrey, Spotify and Netflix all over them," the source told New Idea. "Netflix isn't mucking around this time. They know Harry and Meghan need them more than the other way around, so how good this deal is depends on how far they're willing to go when it comes to sharing their story."

The negotiations have reportedly raised internal questions about how much access the couple is prepared to offer — including speculation that Netflix wants assurances it can tell their story even if their relationship ends.

Multiple insiders claimed the couple's private conversations with Netflix have included talks of a divorce clause — reportedly prompted by Markle's team allegedly exploring the idea of a post-breakup memoir. One source said this clause would secure the streamer an exclusive interview should the two go their separate ways.

"Everyone can see, with the stress of everything, that there are cracks starting to show, and it's only fair that Netflix get first dibs on an interview if they do eventually divorce," the insider said. "They know Harry and Meghan are under pressure and all the cards are on the table – from a divorce chat being locked in, in advance, to introducing their kids to the world."

Despite divorce talk being speculative, the ongoing negotiation is said to be causing tension between the couple and their team. Discussions have also allegedly reignited longstanding concerns about public exposure, especially involving their children.

"It's obvious Meghan, like any mom, is aching to fully show off her beautiful children to the world – Harry feels the same," the source added. "But they both agreed many years ago to protect them, and until he's able to resolve his security fears, he'll never let them face the cameras. But they may have no choice – what leverage do they have at this point?"

Pressure Mounts as Deliverables Lag

While the rumored deal amount is substantial, it reportedly comes with more conditions than their original contract. Their previous agreement, signed in 2020, was described as an "overhead deal," which did not account for production costs or staff salaries, according to sources.

"Their 2020 deal was an 'overhead agreement,' so while it might have looked huge, it didn't cover staff or production," one insider said. "They only get paid on what they produce, and let's face it, a lot of projects haven't come to fruition."

Among the projects that received lukewarm responses were Markle's "With Love, Meghan" lifestyle series and Harry's polo-centered documentary. Meanwhile, Harry's reported fallout with Sentebale chair Dr. Sophie Chandauka earlier this year added to their negative press coverage.

Sources say the couple knows they need the new deal to stay visible — but it may come at a personal cost.

"Harry and Meghan need this deal for relevance, but at what cost?" one person familiar with the discussions said. "Neither of them wants to sign any deal that has a divorce clause in it – and these conversations have not been easy, to say the least."

Another insider added, "It's not just about money. It's about control. And it's easy to see why Netflix would want dibs on Harry and Meghan's next chapter, whether it includes a divorce or not."