Pharrell Williams, yet again as Louis Vuitton's men's creative director, made waves at Paris Fashion Week 2025, but not all the buzz was positive.

A viral post from comedian Lil Duval on X (formerly Twitter) poked fun at Pharrell's outfit, comparing his look to "a chick from Philly," complete with a tears of joy emoji.

The photo shows Pharrell in flared, bootcut jeans paired with stylish athletic shoes and a brown jacket with a fur-lined collar, and a cap.

The ensemble, one of several combinations he donned during the week, turned heads for its bold mix of casual and luxurious streetwear.

Pharrell out here dressed like a chick from Philly 😂 pic.twitter.com/yFk0H4kq57 — lil duval (@lilduval) January 31, 2025

Pharrell's Louis Vuitton Show

Pharrell debuted his latest Louis Vuitton collection at the Louvre, continuing his tradition of using iconic Paris landmarks for runway shows.

His collection, titled "Remember the Future," showcased tweeds, bubblegum pinks and statement coats, blending workwear and high fashion, as Forbes reported.

Still, the viral critique adds to the broader conversation about Pharrell's impact on menswear.

Known for pushing boundaries, Pharrell's designs often spark debate, merging his streetwear roots with luxury fashion influences from collaborators like Nigo, Kenzo's artistic director.

Lil Duval's playful jab shows the contrast between Pharrell's daring choices and mainstream expectations. While some found the look unconventional, others saw it as a bold statement reflecting Pharrell's innovative vision for Louis Vuitton.

The Fall-Winter collection also included standout accessories like branded caps, beanies and trunks. Pharrell's ongoing collaboration with Nigo emphasizes a seamless fusion of casual tailoring and streetwear elegance.

Critics aside, Pharrell's tenure at Louis Vuitton continues to redefine modern menswear. His approach bridges fashion's past with a forward-thinking aesthetic, garnering admiration as well as lighthearted jokes.

Paris Fashion Week runs until Sunday, featuring other big names like Jacquemus and Lanvin. Pharrell's show may be over, but his outfits — and the reactions they inspire — are here to stay.