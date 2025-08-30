Kayla Nicole appears to have sent a pointed message just days after her ex-boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce, got engaged to Taylor Swift.

A 33-year-old sports journalist turned heads on Instagram Friday (Aug. 29) after posting a gym video, adding even more fuel to the ongoing buzz around the unfolding love triangle.

In the video, Nicole crushed a glute and leg workout while sporting a bright, eye-catching bodysuit.

Over the video, she wrote, "The goal? A back that says stop f–king playing with me." Gunna's track "Made for This S–t" played in the background, adding to the fiery tone, PageSix reported.

The post came only three days after Kelce and Swift revealed photos from his rose-filled backyard proposal, which actually took place two weeks earlier.

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce wowed Taylor Swift with a custom diamond ring, said to be valued at nearly $1 million.

Nicole and Kelce dated on and off from 2017 until 2022. Their relationship ended before Kelce began dating Swift in mid-2023, following his widely reported attempt to connect with her at her Eras Tour stop in Kansas City.

Since then, Nicole has occasionally addressed life after their breakup, mixing reflections on growth with subtle reactions to her ex's new romance.

Tracee Ellis Ross Clip Inspires Kayla Nicole's Post-Engagement Message

Just one day after the proposal announcement, Nicole posted a video of actress Tracee Ellis Ross speaking about the difference between joy and happiness.

"I think joy is different from happiness. I feel like happiness is something you can get at 7-Eleven, and joy is something that you earn and work for," Ross said in the clip.

According to IndianExpress, Nicole added her own note, writing that she "aspired" to live with that same outlook, referencing the book "Choose Joy: Because Happiness Isn't Enough" by Kay Warren.

Despite the attention surrounding Kelce and Swift, Nicole has made clear in the past that she holds no bitterness toward the pop star.

On her "Pre-Game" podcast in May, she admitted it can be tough watching an ex move on but added, "If you're gonna lose, I want to lose to the best team now... make me look good, right?"

Kelce and Swift's relationship has played out like a modern love story. After connecting in summer 2023, they quickly became one of entertainment's most-watched couples.

By August 2025, Kelce proposed in a rose garden, with the couple playfully captioning their engagement photos, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."