Enduring gossip regarding Melania Trump's supposed extramarital affair with a security executive has lately resurfaced, again focusing on the ex-First Lady's marriage to Donald Trump.

Speculation about Melania's personal life started circulating years before but became more prominent in 2025 after being rekindled on social media.

In August, a TikTok user named @ywhm0f74 said she steered clear of living in Washington, D.C. during Trump's presidency to stay with a Trump Tower staff member.

The fan claimed Melania has been dating Hank Siemers, Tiffany & Co.'s New York City head of security, since at least 2016.

"She refused to live in Washington because she was trying to keep her relationship with a Trump Tower employee going," the TikTok post read.

Comedian Noel Casler, who once worked on The Apprentice, also had his say years ago. In a revived 2019 post, Casler stated, "Melania didn't live with him in Trump Tower either, she lived with her boyfriend. We had to book the transpo on 'Apprentice' Finales and her pick-up was NOT on 5th Ave."

There have been other similar voices. In 2017, author Monica Byrne claimed, "For many years, Melania's been having an affair with the head of security at Tiffany's in the Trump Tower lobby. [...] with DT's knowledge.

They had an agreement (written, I think) that if DT lost the election, they'd get divorced. But then he won."

Contrary to the prevailing gossip, neither Siemers nor Melania has spoken out publicly about the rumors.

Reports affirm only that Siemers has been employed by Tiffany & Co. since 1998 and is currently a vice president of global security for the firm.

Trump himself has not spoken to the allegations of an affair. The ex-president has been subjected to years of criticism for his own alleged infidelities, including Stormy Daniels, an adult film actress, and Karen McDougal, a former Playboy model.

Though unconfirmed, the tale continues to be the subject of speculation regarding Melania's status in the Trump marriage and whether her fidelity is spurred by personal, political, or private motives.