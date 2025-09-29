Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice are said to be stuck in a "very tricky" situation over Christmas arrangements with doubts over whether their parents, Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew, will be invited to Sandringham.

Royal observer Phil Dampier explained to the Daily Mail that the sisters might be pressured into attending the King's party without their parents.

Opening his remarks, Dampier stated:"If it turns out they are not invited, or decide themselves not to go, then it makes it very difficult for Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

They may feel it would be unfair of them to go when their parents aren't there and it simply rubs salt in their wounds."

King Charles, has apparently moved to distance the Duke and Duchess of York after fresh scrutiny of Sarah Ferguson's connections with Jeffrey Epstein.

The Daily Mail reported that Ferguson apologized personally to Epstein even though she went public with a break with him after labelling him a "steadfast, generous and supreme friend."

A palace source told The Sunday Times: "You can't sack someone from being your brother. But this year, if the duke and duchess were both to be as honourable [as last year], it would be very much for the best and the family would not be disappointed."

The Yorks, who share their Royal Lodge home despite divorcing back in 1996, were allegedly instructed to stay "invisible" at upcoming royal gatherings. They spent last Christmas at Windsor rather than Sandringham.

The Prince of Wales is also said to feel his father's unease. According to the Daily Mail, William sees his uncle as a "risk" and is standing with his father.

Eugenie and Beatrice have always divided up holidays between their royal and wedding families. Eugenie spent last Christmas with her in-laws, while Beatrice attended the royal celebrations.

The scandal has already cooled speculation that Beatrice will assume more royal responsibilities.

Friends informed the Mail she has "lost all hope" of being a working royal, though Charles admires her poise and commitment.

One of the princess's friends added, "Beatrice does want to be a working Royal and she wants to do Royal events to help her uncle because she'd enjoy them and she would be good at the job. She's never put a foot wrong, don't forget – and she shouldn't be punished for the sins of her father."

The Palace has refused to comment in public over the Yorks' Christmas invitation.