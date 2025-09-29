Comedian Heather McMahan has issued an apology and resigned from her role as the Ryder Cup's opening host after sparking controversy with vulgar comments directed at golfer Rory McIlroy.

"Heather has extended an apology to Rory McIlroy and Ryder Cup Europe," a spokesperson for the PGA of America said in a statement on Sunday, September 28. "She has stepped down from hosting the first tee of the Ryder Cup."

McMahan, 38, was serving as master of ceremonies at the high-profile tournament when she allegedly led fans in an expletive-filled chant targeting McIlroy during his tee time on Saturday at Bethpage Black in New York.

According to US Magazine, social media footage showed McMahan appearing to shout "F*** you, Rory," which some members of the crowd repeated.

The chant quickly drew backlash, especially after McIlroy responded emotionally, yelling back at hecklers on the course.

McIlroy, 36, later addressed the crowd behavior. "Look, in between shots, say whatever you want to me," he told reporters. "That's totally fine. But just give us the respect to let us hit shots."

The Ryder Cup, a golf event where Team USA faces Team Europe, is known for its lively atmosphere. Still, many fans and players have expressed concern this year over what they say has been unusually disrespectful crowd behavior.

Heather McMahan will not be returning to her role as master of ceremonies at the Ryder Cup. The actress and comedian was heard leading chants of "f–k you Rory" against professional golfer Rory McIlroy earlier this weekend.



Nowhere is this acceptable.

America embarrassing itself… pic.twitter.com/zJHPUKsidR — Mary Paulos (@msGrassharp) September 28, 2025

Ryder Cup Tensions Flare After Caddy Blocks Justin Rose's Putt

Tensions have run high throughout the weekend. On Saturday, Bryson DeChambeau's caddy blocked Justin Rose's view during a putt, which led to arguments between players and even caddies, including an incident involving Europe's vice captain Francesco Molinari.

Following her resignation, McMahan didn't address the golf controversy directly, but shared updates on social media while watching college football.

"Guys, I'm having a glass of wine. It's been a f***ing day," she said in an Instagram Story while cheering for her alma mater, the University of Mississippi, Mirror reported.

Known for her comedy and social media presence, McMahan has previously expressed her love for Ole Miss and college sports. She continues to remain active online despite the Ryder Cup fallout.

As of Sunday evening, neither McMahan nor McIlroy has released further public comments on the situation.

Meanwhile, Team Europe has taken a commanding lead in the tournament, needing only 3.5 more points to retain the Ryder Cup.