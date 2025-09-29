Actress Zoey Deutch and comedian Jimmy Tatro are officially engaged after three years together.

The 30-year-old "Set It Up star" shared the exciting news on Instagram this past Sunday, revealing that the proposal happened three months ago.

"Three months engaged to the love of my life," Deutch wrote, alongside a sweet photo of her looking up at Tatro while showing off her engagement ring, PageSix reported.

The proposal took place on a beach, where Tatro, 33, got down on one knee. Deutch wore a bright yellow halter dress, while Tatro kept it casual in a white button-down shirt and rolled-up pants.

The setup included cozy pillows on the sand and drinks for the two to celebrate.

Deutch also posted several other photos from the special day, including one where Tatro hugs her from behind and kisses her cheek.

The couple made their relationship public on Valentine's Day in 2021. Over the years, they've shared glimpses of their lives together through birthday tributes and travel snapshots, including trips to Antarctica, Ireland, and Colorado.

Congratulations to Zoey Deutch and Jimmy Tatro on their engagement. 💍💎🤍 pic.twitter.com/5pCE9FXFHC — Glitter Magazine (@glittermagazine) September 28, 2025

Jimmy Tatro Calls Zoey Deutch His 'Favorite Person' Ahead of Engagement

In a 2022 podcast interview, Deutch described their relationship, saying, "I would be so bored if I was dating someone who agreed with me on everything... I am currently with someone who is my actual polar opposite."

The two have often joked about their differences, but it's clear they've built a strong connection.

Tatro has also shown his affection publicly. In November 2022, he called Deutch his "favorite person" in an Instagram post.

The engagement comes after a steady three-year relationship filled with shared adventures and moments of humor.

Their friends and fellow celebrities were quick to celebrate in the comments. According to US Magazine, Vanessa Hudgens wrote, "Sooo happy for yooooou," while Sarah Hyland added, "YESSSSS"

While no wedding date has been announced yet, fans are thrilled to see the couple take this next step.

Deutch, who has starred in hits like "Set It Up" and "Not Okay," and Tatro, known for "American Vandal," continue to balance their busy careers while supporting one another.