Shirley Raines, widely known as "Ms. Shirley" and founder of the nonprofit Beauty 2 The Streetz, has died at age 58, leaving a legacy of activism and compassion.

The social media star and community advocate was discovered unresponsive at her Nevada home on the night of January 27 per People.

According to her twin sister Sheila, the discovery came during a wellness check. Introducing the circumstances, Sheila said, "She was found lifeless next to her bed. Shirley had been in good health and was not taking any medications." She added that authorities do not suspect foul play, though autopsy results are pending.

The nonprofit organization, which has over 1.1 million followers, confirmed her passing in a statement on Instagram. "With profound sadness and heavy hearts, Beauty 2 The Streetz announces the passing of our beloved CEO and founder... Ms. Shirley dedicated her life to serving others and had an immeasurable impact on the homeless communities in Los Angeles and Nevada," the post read.

Raines rose to prominence for her work on Skid Row in downtown Los Angeles, providing vital services such as haircuts, hygiene products, showers, and makeup to those experiencing homelessness. Explaining the purpose of her outreach, Ms. Shirley said in previous interviews, "It's not just about giving people supplies—it's about restoring dignity and human connection."

Her efforts earned international recognition. In 2021, she was named a CNN Hero, and in 2025 she received the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Social Media Personality. Raines used her platform to spotlight the struggles of marginalized communities while fostering engagement through social media.

Just two days before her death, she was filmed handing out supplies directly from her car, continuing her hands-on activism. "She lived her mission every single day," a representative for Beauty 2 The Streetz told Marca, "and she inspired countless people to care for others in the process."

Shirley Raines' unexpected passing has prompted an outpouring of grief from followers, fellow activists, and public figures alike, who celebrated her dedication to helping society's most vulnerable populations. Her impact is seen not only in the lives she touched directly but in the awareness she raised about homelessness and social equity across the country.