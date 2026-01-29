Brooke Nevils has detailed her alleged 2014 rape by former Today show anchor Matt Lauer in her new memoir, "Unspeakable Things: Silence, Shame and the Stories We Choose to Believe." The alleged assault reportedly took place in Russia during the Sochi Winter Olympics while Nevils was working as an NBC talent assistant.

In an excerpt shared by The Cut, Nevils recounts being alone and intoxicated when Lauer allegedly pressured her into sexual activity in a "spinning room."

Introducing her own reflection, she wrote, "I would never have used the word 'rape' to describe what happened [next]. Even now, I hear 'rape' and think of masked strangers in dark alleys. ... It would take years – and a national reckoning with sexual harassment and assault – before I called what happened to me assault."

Nevils described her immediate response at the time as confusion and humiliation. "I had no idea what to call what happened other than weird and humiliating. But then there was the pain, which was undeniable. It hurt to walk. It hurt to sit. It hurt to remember," she wrote.

She also alleged that Lauer's behavior was repeated over several months. "He's going to do it again. Because that has been the plan all along. ... I should have thought, 'He's a monster.' Instead, I thought, 'You brought this on yourself,'" Nevils recalled. She claims there were four more encounters, including instances in Lauer's dressing room during her day-to-day work at NBC.

The former anchor was fired by NBC in 2017, shortly after multiple women came forward with similar allegations. Lauer, who was still married to ex-wife Annette Roque at the time, maintained that his encounter with Nevils was consensual.

Reflecting on the personal toll of the alleged assault, Nevils wrote, "Now that life was gone, and I barely recognized the train wreck I'd become. I was compulsive, paranoid, and drinking all the time. I felt I'd ruined everything, hurt and embarrassed everyone I loved. Soon I would find myself in a psych ward, believing myself so worthless and damaged that the world would be better off without me."

Lauer, now 68, has expressed interest in a media comeback, though sources told RadarOnline that no deals have materialized. A source said publishers remain interested in his potential memoir if he chooses to "call people out," but his return to television or other media remains uncertain.