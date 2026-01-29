Ray J is sharing a troubling update about his health, saying his heart condition has grown serious after years of heavy substance use.

The singer and reality TV star told fans he fears he may be in his "last days" following a recent hospital stay for pneumonia and heart pain.

According to People, in a video posted to Instagram on Sunday, Ray J thanked fans for their prayers and support. "I was in a hospital," he said.

"My heart's only beating like 25 percent, but as long as I stay focused and stay on the right path, everything will be all right." He added plainly, "My health is not okay."

The update came after Ray J was hospitalized in Las Vegas on Jan. 7 for severe pneumonia and chest pain, according to TMZ.

A source said doctors ran tests, including X-rays and an echocardiogram, though specific results were not shared.

During a separate Instagram Live that later spread online, the 45-year-old spoke even more openly about his condition.

"2027 is definitely a wrap for me," he said, claiming doctors told him he may not live much longer. He said his heart had turned "black," blaming years of alcohol and drug abuse.

Ray J admitted he once felt "invincible" and believed his body could handle anything.

🙏 Ray J says doctors told him he has just months to live.



Ray J Says He 'Almost Died' From Substance Abuse

According to ENews, the singer said he almost died during the recent health scare. "I f--ked up," he said, explaining that he thought fame and strength would protect him.

He admitted to drinking four or five bottles of alcohol a day and taking large amounts of prescription stimulants. "I thought I was indestructible," he said. "But I couldn't handle it."

This is not Ray J's first serious health issue. In 2021, he was hospitalized for pneumonia in Miami.

At the time, his longtime manager David Weintraub said the illness was not contagious and confirmed Ray J did not have COVID-19, though he was briefly placed in a COVID unit as a precaution. He required oxygen and an inhaler while recovering.

Despite the grim tone of his recent comments, Ray J has also shared moments of gratitude. He thanked fans for praying and showed appreciation for his family's support.

He said his parents planned to take him to follow-up medical appointments and praised his sister, Brandy, for helping him through the crisis.

"Shoutout to my momma and daddy, and shoutout to Brandy for looking out for me," he said.