Glen Powell and "Chad Powers" co-creator Michael Waldron have expressed enthusiasm about bringing a second season of the Hulu comedy series to life, though they're keeping the show's future contingent on audience reception.

As the first season reaches its finale in late October, both creative forces behind the project have signaled their willingness to return if viewers continue to embrace the football comedy.​

Powell emphasized his excitement about the project during recent interviews, stating that he has never experienced greater enjoyment while working on anything. The actor, who not only stars in the series but also co-created, co-wrote, and executive-produced it alongside "Rick and Morty" creator Waldron, highlighted the special nature of collaborating with one of his closest friends on a passion project.​

When asked directly about Season 2 prospects, Powell indicated he would "always find a way" to resurrect the character if the show resonates with audiences. He stressed that the genuine joy he derives from the project motivates him to carve out time for potential future installments, regardless of his busy schedule. Powell noted that working on something alongside people he genuinely cares about energizes him, making the possibility of additional seasons appealing.​

Waldron mirrored Powell's sentiments, offering a straightforward perspective on the renewal question. The co-creator stated that if viewers enjoy the series, the creative team stands ready to produce more episodes. His comment signals that audience enthusiasm serves as the primary determining factor for whether "Chad Powers" will continue beyond its current run.​

Earlier in September, Powell mentioned specific plans if Season 2 becomes a reality. He revealed his intention to incorporate his alma mater, the University of Texas at Austin, into the show's storyline. According to Powell, if the series receives a second season greenlight and maintains fan support, he plans to have the Catfish face off against the Longhorns in future episodes.​

The six-episode first season premiered on Hulu on September 30, 2025, and new episodes have been releasing every Tuesday throughout October. The series follows disgraced quarterback Russ Holliday, played by Powell, who disguises himself with prosthetics and a wig to infiltrate a struggling college football team under the assumed identity of Chad Powers. The premise draws inspiration from an Eli Manning sketch that originally aired on ESPN+, with Manning serving as an executive producer alongside his brother Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions.​

As of now, Hulu has not officially renewed the series for a second season, but the network typically takes time to evaluate viewership data before making renewal decisions. The show has generated solid audience engagement, with viewers expressing interest in future seasons across social media platforms and streaming forums.