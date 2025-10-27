After​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ almost 20 years of marriage, Nicole Kidman is said to be concentrating on her daughters and keeping her own emotional balance while she separates from country star Keith Urban.

The Australian actress, 58, who initiated the divorce in September, has been portrayed by people close to her as being positive during the change of her circumstances.

Information provided to Us Weekly by sources shows that Kidman is "in a good headspace" but she also confesses that it has not been a smooth ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ride.

"The hardest part is navigating the dynamic with their daughters," one insider said. The former couple shares two children, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.

Prioritizing Family and Stability

Those close to Kidman say her focus is on maintaining a sense of normalcy at home. "The last thing Nicole wanted was a broken family," a source told Us Weekly. "She raised her daughters to be strong and is leading by example for them."

The "Baby Girl" star is said to be creating "new traditions" with her daughters and working to keep their environment "steady and loving."

Kidman,​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ who is still going to big fashion events and movie premieres, is said to be handling the breakup in a very decent way.

Not long ago, she was pictured at Paris Fashion Week along with Sunday and Faith, which evidently was their first outing as a trio after the break. Sunday too posted pictures from the trip on Instagram, one of which is a fun photo of her mom giving a peace ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌sign.

Insiders told Us Weekly that Kidman and Urban had been quietly separated before the filing, with the transition feeling "more like a shift than a shock."

Custody and Divorce Details

According to Daily Mail, divorce documents show that Kidman will be the primary residential parent for their daughters, with Urban having custody for 59 days a year.

The former couple agreed to share major decisions related to their children, including education and extracurricular activities.

Neither parent will receive child or spousal support, as Urban reportedly "prepaid all child support obligations."

The filing also stated that both parties will "provide a loving, stable, consistent, and nurturing relationship with the children."

The notarized agreement was signed by Kidman on September 6 and by Urban on August 29.

Kidman​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ and Urban tied the knot in 2006. It is said that their break-up caught Kidman off guard as Daily Mail wrote that she was "blindsided" by the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌decision.

"Keith never sees Nicole, either she is filming or he is on tour," a source said. "There was a lot of love between the two, but the way their pairing is now, it is not a couple."