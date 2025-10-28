Kim Kardashian is gearing up for a legal career while clients are already seeking her services, even before she officially receives her bar exam results.

According to Rob Shuter's Substack, the reality star–turned–law student has requests coming in daily, ranging from innocence projects to Hollywood disputes. "Everyone wants Kim's name on their side," an insider said.

Though she will not know if she has passed the bar until November 7, Kardashian is assembling a boutique legal team to handle selective, high-profile cases.

The source noted that she has "shadowed real lawyers for years" and is poised to transition from advocate to licensed attorney.

​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌After being inspired by her father, one of the O.J. Simpson defense lawyers Robert Kardashian, Kim started working on prison reform in 2018 and has been instrumental in the release of several inmates who were wrongfully ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌convicted.

A friend emphasized, "She's not doing this for fame. She wants justice."

With her bar results pending, Kim is reportedly already operating as if she were sworn in, with an insider noting, "She's built the brand, the mission, and the momentum. All she needs now is the certificate — and trust me, the courtroom's not ready."

The SKIMS mogul has dedicated thousands of hours to legal study while managing her businesses and raising four children.

Jessica Jackson, one of her supervising attorneys, confirmed, per People, "Over the course of this program, Kim has dedicated 18 hours a week, 48 weeks a year for six straight years."

"That's a total of 5,184 hours of legal study, that's time she carved out while raising four children, running businesses, filming television shows and showing up in courtrooms to advocate for others."

Kim Kardashian tells Graham Norton that she wishes to eventually become a lawyer full-time:



“I will be qualified in two weeks, I hope to practice law. Maybe in 10 years, I think I’ll give up being Kim K. and be a trial lawyer. That’s what I really want." pic.twitter.com/TAxXDlqjA1 — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 24, 2025

Bar Results and Career Aspirations

During a recent appearance on "The Graham Norton Show," Kim discussed her imminent bar results and long-term goals. She revealed she hopes to practice law and eventually become a trial lawyer.

"Maybe in 10 years, I think I'll give up being Kim K and be a trial lawyer. That's what I really want," she said.

She also reflected on balancing her legal ambitions with other projects, including her acting role in "All's Fair" and her SKIMS brand.

Kim said of filming, "I've learned you can. It was mentally challenging having to do it all, but I loved it." Co-star Sarah Paulson added, "The truth of the matter is that she made me feel like a slacker. She's running a business, she's looking after four children, she's studying for the law. She really is an impressive person."

Kim's​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ journey to become a lawyer involved an apprenticeship in San Francisco since 2018, passing the First-Year Law Student's Examination in 2021, and the Multistate Professional Responsibility Exam in March 2025.

According to People, she was formally released from her Law Office Study Program in May 2025 after finishing six years of demanding study alongside her personal and professional ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌commitments.