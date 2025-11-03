Jon Stewart has signed a new deal with Paramount to continue hosting Comedy Central's "The Daily Show" through the end of 2026.

The agreement, announced on November 3, 2025, ensures Stewart will host the program on Mondays and maintain his role as an executive producer until December 2026.

Stewart, 62, originally made his mark as the show's solo host from 1998 to 2015 before returning in 2024 as a part-time host. Since his return, he has hosted the Monday night edition, while Comedy Central correspondents and comedians handle the other days of the week. This contract extension secures his presence on the politically charged and satirical news program through the upcoming midterm elections.

Ari Pearce, head of Comedy Central, praised the renewal, saying it benefits the network, audiences, and programming partners. He expressed pride in supporting Stewart and his talented news team, emphasizing Stewart's continued influence on the blend of comedy and commentary that "The Daily Show" is known for.

Stewart's return has coincided with a ratings surge for "The Daily Show," which achieved its highest quarterly ratings share in a decade during 2025. The show's viewership also grew significantly on Paramount's streaming platform, Paramount+, with notable increases in audience engagement across social media platforms.

Monday nights, Stewart's dedicated hosting night, have become the show's strongest ratings slot, outperforming other late-night cable programs. Nielsen data showed that the second quarter of 2025 marked the highest quarterly share for the show since 2015.

This renewed deal comes amid changes at Paramount, including its recent merger with Skydance and a corporate shift to the right. Despite this, Stewart's show continues to receive critical acclaim, winning multiple Emmys and maintaining relevance through its incisive political satire. Stewart has frequently been outspoken on political matters, notably criticizing former President Donald Trump, who has in turn targeted Stewart and late-night hosts.

The extension ends months of speculation about Stewart's future with the show, confirming that his role will remain steady for another year. As the media landscape continues to evolve, Stewart's "The Daily Show" remains a significant voice in political and cultural commentary, promising another year of his distinctive combination of humor and news analysis.