Actor David Del Rio has launched arbitration proceedings against CBS Studios following his removal from the CBS legal drama Matlock, arguing that the network relied on "false and misleading allegations" that caused serious damage to his professional reputation.

In a statement issued through his attorney, Shawn Holley, and shared with ENSTARZ, Del Rio said the arbitration process will present new evidence that he believes contradicts earlier descriptions of the incident that led to his dismissal. According to the statement, the actor intends to submit real time text messages and other communications that were not fully reviewed before CBS took disciplinary action.

"David Del Rio has initiated arbitration against CBS Studios to address false and misleading allegations that caused substantial professional and reputational harm," Holley said in the statement. "At the arbitration, Mr. Del Rio will present real time text communications and evidence that directly contradict prior public characterizations of the interaction at issue."

The legal move marks the latest development in a controversy that began in late 2025, when Del Rio was fired from the reboot of Matlock after a sexual assault allegation was raised by his co star Leah Lewis. The alleged incident occurred in September 2025 on the Paramount lot where the show is filmed. Del Rio was removed from the set and escorted from the property shortly afterward, prompting an internal investigation by the studio.

CBS ultimately terminated the actor's contract, and his character Billy Martinez was written out of the series. The network later reopened the investigation after Del Rio's legal team presented additional material, but CBS declined to reverse the decision.

Del Rio has consistently denied the allegations. His legal team argues that the studio's response failed to properly evaluate evidence that supports his version of events. According to Holley, the arbitration process will allow for a more comprehensive review.

The attorney said the actor "looks forward to resolving this matter through the appropriate legal forum and has faith that a full evidentiary review will establish the truth and restore his professional reputation."

Sources familiar with the situation told entertainment outlets that Del Rio cooperated with both the original investigation and the subsequent review conducted by CBS. However, despite providing documentary evidence and communications related to the incident, the studio did not reinstate him to the show.

The arbitration filing could become a key turning point in the dispute, as the process allows both sides to present evidence and testimony before an independent arbitrator rather than in a traditional court setting. Arbitration is commonly used in entertainment industry contracts to resolve employment and contract disputes.

Meanwhile, Matlock, which stars Kathy Bates in the title role, has continued production without Del Rio. The show's second season resumed in early 2026 after the controversy and introduced new characters rather than recasting the role previously played by the actor.

No criminal charges have been filed in connection with the allegation.

As the arbitration process begins, Del Rio's legal team says the actor's goal is to clear his name and address what they describe as damaging public narratives surrounding the case.

The outcome could have significant implications for both Del Rio's career and the broader conversation about how studios handle allegations and internal investigations in the television industry