HBO released the official trailer for "Euphoria" Season 3 on Jan. 14, 2026, confirming the long-awaited drama will return on Apr. 12, 2026.​

The two-minute trailer reveals that the series picks up five years after Season 2, with Rue Bennett (Zendaya) finding herself in Mexico as she attempts to settle her debt with drug dealer Laurie (Martha Kelly).

"A few years after high school, I don't know if life was exactly what I wished," Rue says in the trailer. "But somehow, for the first time, I was beginning to have faith," according to Variety​.

Creator Sam Levinson explained that Rue is "in debt to Laurie, trying to come up with some very innovative ways to pay it off." The trailer shows Rue caught between Laurie and a new drug lord played by Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, suggesting her situation remains dangerous.​

The trailer also confirms that Cassie Howard (Sydney Sweeney) and Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi) are engaged and living in the suburbs, Yahoo News reported. According to Levinson, Cassie has become "very addicted to social media and envious of what appears to be the big lives that all of her high school classmates are living." Footage shows Cassie creating online content, with one scene depicting her in a costume while filming for the internet.​

The eight-episode season brings back the main cast, including Hunter Schafer as Jules, Alexa Demie as Maddy, and Maude Apatow as Lexi. Notable new additions include Grammy-winning artist Rosalía, who appears as a stripper at the Silver Slipper, and Sharon Stone, who plays a showrunner for whom Lexi works as an assistant.​

Some familiar faces will not return. Barbie Ferreira, who played Kat, departed the series in 2022, while Storm Reid confirmed in November 2024 that her character, Gia, would not appear. Angus Cloud, who portrayed Fezco, tragically passed away in 2023.​

The new season arrives more than four years after Season 2 concluded in February 2022. Levinson described the five-year time jump as "a natural place because if they'd gone to college, they'd be out of college at that time." The series will air Sundays on HBO through May 31, 2026, as per Bleedingcool.​