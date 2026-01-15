Tish Cyrus is speaking openly about the painful time she faced after losing her mother and ending her long marriage to Billy Ray Cyrus.

The 58-year-old shared that dealing with both losses at once was "the roughest thing I've ever gone through."

During a January 14 appearance on "The Squeeze" podcast with Tay Lautner, Cyrus explained that she never truly processed her mother's death before her marriage started to fall apart.

"Two of the most probably tragic things in my life... I did not process or even stop to really think," she said.

Cyrus's mother, Loretta Finley, known lovingly as "Mammie," died in 2020 at age 85 during the COVID period. The family has not shared the cause of death.

Cyrus said her mom was a huge part of their daily life and lived right next door. "I was very close to my mom, and my kids were really close to my mom," she shared. "She was just a massive part of our lives."

Mammie was especially close to Miley Cyrus and often went with her to the set of "Hannah Montana." "My kids just worshiped her," Cyrus said.

"When she passed, not long after that, my marriage started falling apart."

After 28 years of marriage, Cyrus filed for divorce from Billy Ray in April 2022. She later told People that leaving the marriage was terrifying.

"I thought I was going to be alone forever," she said. "There were 30 days where I was not eating, sleeping... it was really scary."

Tish Cyrus admits to ‘self-medicating’ with weed after ‘tragic’ Billy Ray divorce https://t.co/fsRmNusIol pic.twitter.com/FMsfuXcN0l — Page Six (@PageSix) January 15, 2026

Read more: Tish Cyrus Sparks Family Tension Speculation After Briefly Unfollowing Daughter Miley on Instagram

Tish Cyrus Opens Up About Using Marijuana

Cyrus admitted she was using marijuana heavily during that time. "I do think it kind of numbed all that pain," she said, adding that when she stopped, her anxiety became overwhelming. "I was in full-on anxiety to the point of not functioning."

Therapy helped her understand what was happening. She also said Miley recommended the book "The Body Keeps the Score," which helped her learn how the body holds onto stress and trauma even when the mind tries to move on, Yahoo reported.

Cyrus said her life began to feel safer after marrying actor Dominic Purcell in 2023. "It was so safe... no drama," she shared. That calm space allowed her to finally face her feelings.

Even now, she says anxiety still shows up sometimes. "This morning, I was really anxious — and about nothing really," she said.

Still, Cyrus believes healing is possible and hopes to help others. "The worst part is you feel so alone," she said. "But hearing other people's stories makes you realize you can overcome it."