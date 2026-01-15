Kathleen Kennedy has officially stepped down as president of Lucasfilm after nearly 14 years leading the studio behind the "Star Wars" franchise.​

Disney announced the leadership change on January 15, 2026, ending months of industry speculation about Kennedy's future at the company. Kennedy, who was personally selected by "Star Wars" creator George Lucas in 2012 before the studio's acquisition by Disney, will transition to a full-time producing role.

She will continue working on upcoming projects, including "The Mandalorian" and "Grogu," scheduled for theatrical release in May 2026, and Star Wars: Starfighter, expected in 2027.​

Dave Filoni, a veteran of Lucasfilm since 2005, will take over as president and chief creative officer of the studio, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Filoli previously served as executive vice president and chief creative officer and was selected by George Lucas to establish the studio's animation division from the ground up.

He directed the Emmy-winning series "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" and "Star Wars Rebels," and more recently worked alongside Jon Favreau on live-action projects including "The Mandalorian" and "Ahsoka."​

Lynwen Brennan, a longtime Lucasfilm veteran who has been with the company since 1999, will serve as co-president, overseeing business operations, IGN reported. This dual-leadership structure splits creative authority from operational oversight, similar to leadership models used at other major studios. Brennan previously held the title of president and general manager of Lucasfilm's business operations.​

Kennedy's tenure saw the franchise expand significantly through theatrical releases and multiple Disney+ series beginning with "The Mandalorian" in 2019. Her time leading the studio included both critical and commercial successes, though her tenure also faced challenges, including mixed reception for certain projects and ongoing fan debates about creative direction.​

In a statement, Kennedy expressed gratitude for her time at Lucasfilm, saying the experience was "a true privilege" and calling the team's creativity and dedication "an inspiration." Filoni credited both Lucas and Kennedy for shaping his approach to storytelling and expressed honor in leading the studio forward.​

The leadership transition comes as Lucasfilm prepares for a return to theaters with "The Mandalorian" and "Grogu" and develops multiple Star Wars projects for film and television. Filoni is also currently serving as showrunner for the second season of "Ahsoka" and is involved with upcoming animated projects in development, as per The Verge.​