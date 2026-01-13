Netflix has not renewed the psychological thriller series "His & Hers" for a second season, and the show was designed as a limited series meant to tell a complete story.​

The six-episode series starring Tessa Thompson and Jon Bernthal premiered on Netflix on Jan. 8, 2026, and debuted at number one on the platform's English TV rankings with 19.9 million views in its first few days of streaming.

The show is based on Alice Feeney's 2020 novel of the same name and follows estranged couple Anna Andrews and Jack Harper as they investigate a string of murders in their small Georgia hometown, according to People.​

Netflix classified "His & Hers" as a limited series, which typically means the show was intended to tell a self-contained story within one season. The series closely follows Feeney's novel, and by the finale, the central mystery is fully resolved when it is revealed that Anna's mother, Alice, committed the murders as revenge for past trauma involving her daughter.

The complete narrative arc leaves little room for continuation, as all major plot points and character journeys are wrapped up by the end of season one.​

Feeney's book is a standalone novel with no sequel or prequel, which further limits the source material available for a potential second season, Elle reported. If Netflix were to greenlight additional episodes, the storyline would need to move beyond the original novel and create entirely new material.​

While limited series can occasionally be renewed if viewership numbers are exceptionally strong, neither Netflix nor the show's creators have made any announcements regarding a second season. The cast and production team have also remained silent about the possibility of continuing the series.​

The show received mixed to positive reviews, earning a 75 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a weighted score of 53 out of 100 on Metacritic. Despite strong initial viewership and audience interest in the series' shocking twists, the conclusive nature of the story and its limited series designation make a season two highly unlikely, as per ShowSnob.​