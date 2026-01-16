New details about Nick Reiner's past mental health struggles are now shaping his legal defense in the murder case of his parents, filmmaker Rob Reiner and photographer Michele Singer Reiner.

The 32-year-old screenwriter is charged with two counts of first-degree murder with "special circumstances" in the fatal stabbing of his parents at their Brentwood home on December 14.

If convicted, he faces either life without parole or the death penalty.

Court records and multiple reports confirm that Reiner was placed under a one-year, court-approved mental health conservatorship from 2020 to 2021.

Unlike high-profile conservatorships, such as that of pop star Britney Spears, which focus mainly on financial control, Reiner's conservatorship was medically oriented, aimed at managing his treatment and medications.

"This adds a whole new layer to Reiner's struggles and his defense," a source close to the case told Deadline.

"It certainly makes the job of the public defenders a little easier if they put up insanity or mental health as their case."

Reiner's conservatorship, overseen by licensed fiduciary Steven Baer, was not renewed after it expired.

Baer, who is expected to testify if called, told the New York Times, "Psychological problems in society are an epidemic that is widely misunderstood, and this is a horrible tragedy."

Nick Reiner Lived With Parents Amid Mental Health Struggles

For years, Reiner battled addiction issues, which his parents openly discussed. Rob Reiner previously expressed regret over the so-called "tough-love" approaches recommended by addiction specialists and therapists.

The younger Reiner's struggles were partially fictionalized in the 2015 film "Being Charlie," which he co-wrote with his father.

In recent months, Reiner had been living with his parents while taking prescribed medication for mental health issues.

Reports indicate he had been diagnosed with schizophrenia and had his medication adjusted shortly before the fatal incident, though the specifics remain sealed.

After attorney Alan Jackson withdrew from the case last week, the Los Angeles County Public Defender's Office appointed Kimberly Greene to lead Reiner's defense.

The arraignment, originally set for January 7, has been postponed to February 23.

According to USA Today, Jackson maintained that he supports Reiner and stands by his belief that his former client is "not guilty," though he declined to discuss why he withdrew from the case.

District Attorney Nathan Hochman has indicated the family will play a role in discussions about sentencing, noting they oppose the death penalty.

Meanwhile, Reiner remains in custody at the downtown Los Angeles jail, no longer on suicide watch, awaiting his next court appearance.