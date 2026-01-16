Jay Leno, 75, is showing the world what loyalty looks like as he cares for his wife, Mavis Leno, who was diagnosed with advanced dementia in early 2024.

The former "Tonight Show" host made it clear that his commitment to Mavis remains unshaken, even when asked if he plans to date again.

"You take a vow when you get married, and people are stunned that you would live up to it. Why? Well, you already said it," Leno told Maria Shriver in a "Life Above the Noise" podcast conversation published January 10.

According to US Magazine, he added, "My favorite thing — this is the most Hollywood thing — a guy said to me, 'So are you going to get a girlfriend now?' Well, no. I have a girlfriend. I'm married. We've been married 45 years. [We're] kind of in this together here."

Since Mavis' diagnosis, Leno has been granted conservatorship over her estate and has taken on the role of her primary caregiver.

Despite the challenges, he continues to find moments of joy and humor in their life together.

"Making my wife laugh is still one of my primary things, and you figure out how to do it," he said.

"The other night, we were lying in bed. She goes, 'Honey, I love you.' I said, 'You're having a nightmare. Go back to bed.' She thought that was the funniest thing. She just couldn't stop laughing."

Jay Leno was asked if he would ‘get a girlfriend’ as wife battles dementia: They’re ‘stunned’ https://t.co/YsXEucCmZS pic.twitter.com/7BfLFjhi46 — New York Post (@nypost) January 15, 2026

Jay Leno: 'Making My Wife Laugh Is a Priority'

Leno explained that some people are surprised by his steadfast devotion, but for him, it's simply the right thing to do.

"If you know somebody in this situation, go up and tell them they're doing a good job," he said. "It's like greeting a soldier and telling them how much their service meant to you."

He also reflected on the personal growth the experience has given him. "I haven't really been tested in my life. I wasn't in the army. I didn't have to shoot anybody. So this is that thing," Leno shared, EW reported.

"This separates the men from the boys or whatever phrase you want to use. I'm glad I'm passing the test, because you never quite know what you're going to do in that situation, or any situation. So I like to think I made the right decision."

Despite the difficulties of caregiving, Leno emphasizes that Mavis remains comfortable and happy.

"She's not forgetting me. That hasn't happened yet. She seems extremely comfortable now. And she seems happy, and she seems contented. It's actually okay. It's good. I enjoy taking care of her," he said.