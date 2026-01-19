Piers Morgan has shared a clear and candid update after a sudden fall left him with a serious leg injury and the need for hip surgery.

The 60-year-old broadcaster revealed he is recovering in a London hospital after breaking his femur in what he described as an unexpected accident at a hotel restaurant.

Morgan explained the full timeline in a short but detailed social media post on Sunday. "Tripped on small step... in a London hotel restaurant... fractured femur," he wrote, laying out how quickly the situation escalated.

He said the break was so severe that doctors told him he needed a new hip. The surgery has already taken place, and he is now focused on healing, PageSix reported.

According to Morgan, recovery will take time. He shared that he will be on crutches for six weeks and will not be allowed to travel on long flights for at least 12 weeks.

Despite the pain and limits on his movement, Morgan kept his trademark humor, ending his update with, "New Year off to a cracking start!"

Piers Morgan Shares Hospital Selfie

Along with his message, Morgan posted a selfie from his hospital bed. In the photo, he gave a thumbs-up while connected to an IV and receiving oxygen, signaling that he was stable and in good spirits.

He also shared an X-ray image showing the fracture near the hip joint, circling the injured area to make it clear just how serious the break was.

According to US Magazine, in the comments, Morgan added more color to the story. He admitted the fall itself was embarrassing, saying, "the shame of it all is worse than the pain!"

He also joked that he went down "like a sack of potatoes" when he tripped. Keeping with his long-running style of mixing humor with updates, Morgan closed his list by joking, "I blame Donald Trump."

The fall happened in a public place, but Morgan did not give further details about the hotel or exactly how he missed the step.