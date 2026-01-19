Travis Clark, the husband of "Bringing Up Bates" star Katie Bates, has publicly admitted to infidelity, sharing an emotional statement that has shaken fans of the former reality TV family.

The confession came Saturday, January 17, when Clark, 24, posted a message on Instagram Stories taking full responsibility for an affair during his marriage.

"This is hard to write, but I owe the truth and I owe an apology. I was unfaithful to my wife," Clark wrote. He said he had an affair and "repeatedly broke her trust," adding that there was "no excuse" for his actions.

According to DailyMail, Clark made it clear the betrayal was his alone, stating, "This was my failure and my responsibility alone."

The admission surfaced during an already painful time for the couple. Just hours earlier, Katie Bates, 25, shared that she had experienced a pregnancy loss.

In a deeply personal Instagram post, she wrote, "I will spend the rest of my life missing you," alongside video clips documenting the joy of learning she was pregnant and the heartbreak that followed in a hospital room. Bates has not publicly commented on her husband's confession.

Clark's statement focused heavily on accountability and remorse. "I'm sorry for the pain, humiliation and betrayal I caused my wife through my choices," he continued.

He acknowledged that words alone could not fix the damage and admitted that forgiveness was not something he could expect. "I understand that an apology doesn't repair what I broke," he wrote.

‘Bringing Up Bates’ alum Katie Bates’ husband, Travis Clark, admits to being ‘unfaithful’ after couple’s pregnancy loss https://t.co/ptUqBz9yg3 pic.twitter.com/k3xMWUwGM2 — Page Six (@PageSix) January 18, 2026

Travis Clark Seeks Help After Infidelity Confession

He also shared that he is seeking help, though he did not say what kind. "I am taking responsibility by getting help and doing the work to change and become a more honest and accountable man, regardless of the outcome," Clark said.

He ended by asking the public to show "privacy and grace for Katie as she processes this in her own time."

Katie Bates and Travis Clark married in December 2021 after a courtship that was featured within the Bates family's well-known conservative approach to relationships, US Magazine reported.

They share two young children: daughter Hailey, born in February 2023, and son Harvey, born in September 2024. The couple had recently been preparing to welcome their third child before the loss.

Katie is one of 19 children born to Gil and Kelly Jo Bates, whose family starred on UPtv's "Bringing Up Bates" for 10 seasons.

She met Clark through mutual friends, and the pair became engaged in 2021 before Clark moved from New Jersey to Tennessee.