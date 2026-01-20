Timothy Busfield has been removed from the final cut of the upcoming romantic comedy "You Deserve Each Other" following his recent arrest on serious criminal charges.

The decision comes as the 68-year-old actor remains in custody in New Mexico, facing allegations involving minors that he has strongly denied.

Scenes featuring Busfield were cut from the Amazon MGM Studios film, which stars Penn Badgley and Meghann Fahy, People confirmed.

TMZ first reported the editing change. Busfield had been cast as Bernie, the father of Fahy's character, but because filming had already wrapped, the studio chose to edit out his role instead of recasting it.

Busfield is currently being held without bond after surrendering to authorities on January 13. His arrest followed a warrant issued by the Albuquerque Police Department on January 9.

Prosecutors allege that Busfield engaged in unlawful sexual conduct with 11-year-old twin boys who were child actors on the FOX series "The Cleaning Lady," where he worked as a director.

Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman announced that Busfield has been charged with two counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor and one count of child abuse.

Prosecutors are seeking to keep him detained while he awaits trial. Busfield has denied all allegations, previously calling them "horrible" and "all lies."

I may end up regretting this but to me this is a little fucked up…



Timothy Busfield is being held without bond based on what appears to be pretty flimsy evidence…



Tickling? Random accounts of inappropriate touching ON THE SET? 🤷🏻‍♂️



Already convicted in the media…



Sketch? pic.twitter.com/KxW0s4xU3W — MAGA Cousin Eddie🇺🇸💊🗽 (@Swamphater16) January 15, 2026

Timothy Busfield Remains in Jail

The Emmy-winning actor made his first court appearance on January 14. A New Mexico judge ruled that he would remain in custody ahead of a pretrial detention hearing scheduled for January 20, Parade reported.

Court records list his wife, actress Melissa Gilbert, as a potential witness in the case.

Gilbert, best known for her role on "Little House on the Prairie," has spoken out in support of her husband. In a letter filed with the court and obtained by sources, she wrote, "The reality is that Tim Busfield is my love, my rock, my partner in business and life."

She also described him as "the beating heart of our wild and wonderful extended family" and urged the court to consider his safety while incarcerated.

"You Deserve Each Other" is directed by Marc Silverstein and Abby Kohn and is based on Sarah Hogle's 2020 novel.

The film was shot in New York during the summer of 2025 and does not yet have a release date.

Badgley and Fahy play Nick and Naomi, a couple engaged to be married but secretly trying to push each other into calling off the wedding.